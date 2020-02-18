Home

Ingle Michael
(Grimes Butchers) Sadly passed away on February 2nd 2020 aged 72 years.
The most wonderful husband of Patricia and much loved father
of Paul and Mark.
Dearly loved grandad of Joseph and dear brother of
Patricia, Christine and the
late John and Sylvia.
He will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Funeral Service and interment at St. Anne's Church, Singleton on Tuesday February 25th 2020
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please
but donations welcome for
Prostate Cancer UK.
All enquiries and donations to
Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 885858.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
