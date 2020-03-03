|
|
|
NEWCOMB Michael Passed away peacefully on February 26th, 2020
at The Manse, of Kirkham
and formerly Weeton,
aged 77 years.
Loving husband of Edna,
dad of Sonia, stepdad of Gary, David, Linda & Paul and
a much loved grandad.
Funeral service and Interment
at St Michaels Parish Church, Kirkham on Monday March 9th
at 12 Noon.
Family flowers only please donations if desired
for Cancer Research UK.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020