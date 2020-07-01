|
|
|
Parker Michael Roy Passed away peacefully
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday 26th June 2020, aged 56 years.
Loving son to Roy and Joan,
dearly loved brother to Louise,
a dear brother-in-law to Carl.
Michael will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Those who knew Michael,
even just a little,
lost a shining light in their lives.
Our thanks to the staff at
Blackpool Victoria on CITU
who looked after Michael.
Date of Michael's funeral
to be advised.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 01253 772111.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 1, 2020