RAY Michael Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Trinity Hospice on Friday 24th January 2020,
aged 63 years.
Loving son of the late Wallace and Madge, devoted husband of Jackie, dear brother of Andy
and a much loved brother-in-law.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 14th February at 11:00am.
No flowers please by request. Donation in lieu may
be made for Cancer Research.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons. Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020