ROYLE Michael (Mike) Passed away peacefully from AML at his home in Poulton le Fylde, on Thursday 3rd September 2020, aged 89 years.
Greatly loved by his wife Pauline and all members of his family.
His humour, kindness and common sense will be greatly missed. A onetime keen member of Poulton Bridge Club.
There will be a private family funeral with family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, may be given for Barnardo's or Medecins Sans Frontieres,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 8, 2020