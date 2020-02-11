|
Theyer Michael (Mike) Passed away peacefully at
his home address surrounded
by his loving family, on
Monday 3rd February 2020,
Mike,
aged 66 years.
"Mike will be very sadly missed
and always loved by all of his family and his many friends."
A celebration of Mike's life
will be held at
Lytham Park Cemetery Chapel, Regent Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 4AB on Tuesday 18th February 2020 at 12noon, followed by burial in the cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mike to Eardington Station (SVR) Fund c/o and all further enquiries please to
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Layton,
Blackpool, FY3 7EP
Telephone: 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020