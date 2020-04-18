|
Tuffy Michael
(Mick) It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Tuffy announce he passed away peacefully on the 9th April 2020 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital following a
long illness, aged 73 years.
Forever remembered and
dearly loved Dad of Simon,
Ruth and Charlotte xxx
A private family funeral will take
place at Carleton Cemetery on
Wednesday 29th April 2020.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries to The Co-Operative Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0NR.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020