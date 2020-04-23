|
Taylor (Mildred) On Wednesday 15th April 2020, peacefully whilst at her home in Cleveleys, Mildred passed
away aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mum to Susan,
loving grandma to Larisa,
Oliver and Ryan,
and a dear great grandma
to Kalik and Ayda-Mae.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family & friends.
A private family funeral service
will take place followed by a celebration of life at a later date
where all are most welcome.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863033
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020