|
|
|
COLE Monica On Sunday 23rd August 2020 peacefully whilst in
Cleveleys Nursing Home,
Monica passed away,
aged 93 years.
She will be sadly missed by her beloved family, friends
and neighbours.
The funeral service will take place at St Teresa's Catholic Church, Cleveleys at 10am,
followed by a short service
at Carleton Crematorium at 11 am on Friday 4th September 2020.
All enquiries and details of donations in lieu of flowers please contact J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors 1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020