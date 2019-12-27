|
LIKOVER Monica On Thursday 12th December 2019, Peacefully whilst in the care of
The Alexandra Care Home
and of Thornton Cleveleys, Monica passed away aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Harry, much loved sister of the late Amelia and Cecilia, dear sister to the late Phil and Len and a loving auntie to all her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews and much loved
friend and cousin.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday 7th January at 10.30 prior to burial at Fleetwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019