ROYLE Moreen Mo passed away peacefully in the loving care of St Alban's Nursing Home, Knott End On Sea on Monday 25th May 2020,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mum, grandma and great grandma, mother in law.
Please keep Moreen and her family in your thoughts and prayers on Tuesday 9th June at 12:30pm when they will be celebrating her life in a private family service.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alzheimer Research UK. All donations & enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home
Tel 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 2, 2020