Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Aird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Aird

Notice Condolences

Nancy Aird Notice
AIRD Nancy Peacefully at her home on Wednesday February 26th 2020,
in her 90th year.
Re-united with her
dear husband Douglas.
Beloved mum, mother-in-law, granny and sister.
"Nancy will be greatly missed by her family and many friends."
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes, on
Friday March 20th at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research UK.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Son,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -