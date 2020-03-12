|
|
|
AIRD Nancy Peacefully at her home on Wednesday February 26th 2020,
in her 90th year.
Re-united with her
dear husband Douglas.
Beloved mum, mother-in-law, granny and sister.
"Nancy will be greatly missed by her family and many friends."
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes, on
Friday March 20th at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research UK.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Son,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020