|
|
|
Armstrong Nancy It is with great sadness
we announce that
Nancy Armstrong
passed away peacefully
in her sleep in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on 18th October 2020.
Loving wife and widow of Frank,
dearest mother of Susan,
Ricky and the late Christine,
loving nanna and great nanna.
We will miss her every day.
The funeral service and burial
will take place at
St. John's Church, Out Rawcliffe.
Numbers will be limited
due to current restrictions.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
and Cancer Research.
C/o and all enquires to
Moon's Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston,
PR3 0YA, Tel 01995 672328.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020