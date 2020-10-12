|
WOODALL NEVIL MELLOR Passed peacefully on
2nd October 2020.
Beloved husband of Marie,
much loved Dad to Clare Louise,
father-in-law to David, brother
to the late Betty, Derek & David
and fun loving & totally devoted
Grandad to Bryn & Eve.
Funeral service to be held
At Easthampstead Park Crematorium at 2pm
on 19th October 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions:
by invitation only.
Flowers welcome, donations
to the Stroke Association
via www.lodgebrothers.co.uk
on-line donations.
Further enquiries and details
of "live stream" of funeral
Lodge Bros Ascot
[email protected]
Tel - 01344 537033
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020