|
|
|
AYRTON (Neville) On Thursday 2nd April 2020, peacefully whilst in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
and of Thornton Cleveleys,
Neville passed away aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the
late Gwenda, much loved dad to Martin and Susan, dear father
in law to Karl and a loving Pappy
to Mea, Niamh and Marcus.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Private family funeral service to take place followed by a memorial service at a later date where all
will be welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
the Royal Marines Association
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton, FY5 5BU -
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020