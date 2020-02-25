|
|
|
CROSSLEY Neville Thomas Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of
The Langdales Care Home on
Sunday 16th February 2020,
aged 87 years.
A dearly loved husband of Molie, a very loving dad of the late Nicholas and proud dad of Mandy, adored grandad of Martine, Chloe and Domonic. Much loved brother, uncle and father in law.
Service to be held at
Carlton Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd March at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Alzheimer's UK.
All enquiries and donations please
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020