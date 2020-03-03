|
CROSSLEY Neville Thomas Passed away peacefully in the loving care of The Langdales Care Home on Sunday 16th February 2020, aged 87 years.
A dearly loved husband of Mollie, a very loving dad of the late Nicholas and proud dad of Mandy, adored grandad of Martine, Chloe and Dominic. Much loved brother, uncle and father in law.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium today at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Alzheimer's Research UK.
All enquiries and donations please
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House
Funeral Home. Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020