|
|
|
WARD Nicholas Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Wednesday 1st July 2020
aged 51 years.
Much loved dad to Trisha, Lindsey, Ashleigh and Angela, cherished grandad to his five grandchildren, loving father-in-law to Jamie and Sam and a dear brother, uncle and best friend. Nicholas will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 17th July at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Nicholas to Trinity Hospice c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 6, 2020