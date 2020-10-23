Home

Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
O'CONNELL Noel Beloved husband of Inagh, much loved dad, wonderful Papa and
the best Pop-Pop.
Noel was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Friday October 30th at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Blue Skies Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
All enquiries and donations to C. T. Hull Funeral Service, 2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde, tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020
