Threlfall Nora Grace On 21st March 2020,
peacefully in the care of
Fleetwood Nursing Home,
Nora passed away aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Colin, much loved mum of Alison, Ian and Diane, a dear
mother-in-law to Damon, Caela and Adrian and a loving and devoted grandma and
great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service took place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 30th March 2020.
Donations to Parkinson's UK c/o the Funeral Directors:
J.T.Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys, Tel. 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020