|
|
|
Howells Norma Evelyn Peacefully in
the care of the
Glenroyd Nursing Home on 28th December 2019,
Norma, aged 91 years.
Loving wife of Roy, much loved mum of Elaine, Julie, Sandra, Yvonne and Bernadette, also
a dearly loved mother in law,
nana, great nana, sister,
sister in law and friend who
will be very sadly missed.
A celebration of Norma's life will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 11.45 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, may be given for Alzheimer's Society, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020