Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Ridgway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Ridgway

Notice Condolences

Norma Ridgway Notice
RIDGWAY Norma Elaine (Former Teacher at
Stanley School, Blackpool)
With her loved ones by her side, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital on Friday February
28th 2020, aged 83 years.
"Norma will be sadly missed by her loving partner, family, friends
and neighbours".
A Requiem Mass to be celebrated at Saint Stephen-on-the-Cliffs Church, Blackpool on Tuesday March 24th at 11:15 am, followed by a private family Committal.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to the British Heart Foundation.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel. 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -