RIDGWAY Norma Elaine (Former Teacher at
Stanley School, Blackpool)
With her loved ones by her side, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital on Friday February
28th 2020, aged 83 years.
"Norma will be sadly missed by her loving partner, family, friends
and neighbours".
A Requiem Mass to be celebrated at Saint Stephen-on-the-Cliffs Church, Blackpool on Tuesday March 24th at 11:15 am, followed by a private family Committal.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to the British Heart Foundation.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel. 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020