CORSER Norman Passed peacefully on
Monday 18th May 2020.
Norman of Poulton-le-Fylde,
aged 84 years.

Loving husband of Effie,
devoted Dad of Stephen and Michael and brother to Alan.
He will be sadly missed by all.

Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday June 2nd 2020.
Sadly due to recent
circumstances this will be for immediate family only.

Family flowers only, charitable donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support C/O C.T. Hull Funeral Directors,
Poulton-le-Fylde, tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 27, 2020
