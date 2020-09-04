|
|
|
EVANS Norman
(Nobby) 1944-2020
Sadly passed away on
Tuesday 18th August 2020
aged 75 years at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Beloved husband of Linda,
loving dad Darren,
devoted grandad to Sam and
great grandad to Cambria.
Norman will be missed by
all who knew and loved him.
His funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium
on Friday 11th September 2020
at 15.30. Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Blackpool,
FY3 7EP. Tel: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 4, 2020