BROWN (Olwen) Long served staff member of
The Bull Hotel, Poulton-le-Fylde,
on Saturday 30th May 2020, peacefully whilst at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Olwen of Cleveleys passed away,
aged 69 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Jim,
much loved Mum to Darran, Simon and Michele, dear mother-in-law to Pit-Pit, a loving Nana to Shannon, Lily, Thomas, Liam
and Connor.
She will be sadly missed.
Flowers or donations in memory of Olwen may be given to RSPCA via
www.memorygiving.com/
olwenbrown
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5BU
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 6, 2020