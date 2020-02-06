Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:30
Carleton Crematorium
Olwyn Strickson Notice
STRICKSON (Olwyn) On Friday 31st January 2020, peacefully whilst in
Bankhouse Nursing Home
and of Poulton-Le-Fylde,
Olwyn passed away, aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved wife of
the late "Bert",
much loved mum to Lesley,
loving nana of Ross, Alix and Sian and a dear great nana of Ava May.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Research c/o
the Funeral Directors.
All enquires please to

Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
