Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Pam Grewer Notice
Grewer Pam On 27th December 2019
in hospital,

Pam
aged 84 years
of Lytham.

Much loved mum of Pearl,
dear mother in law of Peter
and loving grandma of Ross.

Pam will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium
on Tuesday 14th January at 12.00.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired
may be sent to
British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director,

David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
