JOSE Pamela
(Pam) On February 12th 2020
in hospital, aged 85 years.
The loving wife of Robin,
much loved mum of Peter and Helen, mother-in-law of Roger
and granny of Hannah,
Harry, Kyle and Charlie.
Her funeral service will be held at St. Andrew's Church, Cleveleys
on Tuesday March 10th 2020
at 1.00p.m. prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium at 2.00p.m.
Family flowers only, donations
in memory for Dementia U.K.
All enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Bispham Road,
Blackpool, Tel 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
