MORGAN Pamela Passed away in the care of
Trinity Hospice on Thursday
16th April 2020, aged 71 years.
Pamela the loving daughter of May, loving mother to Stephen,
much loved sister of Pat and Brian and a dearly loved nana to Finlay.
Due to current circumstances Pamela's funeral service will be held in private however when the world is a safer place a memorial service will be held so all of Pamela's family and friends can pay their respects.
Pamela's family wish to thank all at Trinity Hospice for the care shown to Pamela and also to Nigel Robinson-Wright and all at C.T. Hull Funeral Service for their dignified arrangements.
All further enquiries to
C.T.Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birch Way, Poulton-le-Fylde.
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020