|
|
|
PARKINSON Pamela Margaret Aged 90 years,
she passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, 12th June 2020
at The Hamptons Care Centre, Lytham St. Annes.
She will be greatly missed
by loving husband Frank
and Eloise, son Stephen
and Lesley, son Clive and Shelagh, granddaughter Joanna and great granddaughter Ellie, and by her many friends from her school days, her "Gazette Days", Boston Road (St. Annes) days, her care home days and her Tarleton Days.
May her spirit rest in peace
with God and His angels.
Funeral service and burial to be
on Wednesday 24th June 2020 at 1.15pm at Lytham Park Cemetery. To be attended by close family
only due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent
to a charity of your own choice.
Further enquiries to
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 18, 2020