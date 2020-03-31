Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Barnes

Notice Condolences

Patricia Barnes Notice
BARNES Patricia Anne Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
with her husband Richard by her side, on March 24th 2020.
Patricia,
aged 56 years,
of Poulton-le-Fylde.
She will be sadly missed by all her family, and her many friends.
A service and cremation will be held on Thursday April 9th
at Carleton Crematorium,
sadly due to recent circumstances this will be for immediate
family only.
Donations, if so desired may be made to Sarcoma UK, C/O
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF. Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -