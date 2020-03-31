|
BARNES Patricia Anne Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
with her husband Richard by her side, on March 24th 2020.
Patricia,
aged 56 years,
of Poulton-le-Fylde.
She will be sadly missed by all her family, and her many friends.
A service and cremation will be held on Thursday April 9th
at Carleton Crematorium,
sadly due to recent circumstances this will be for immediate
family only.
Donations, if so desired may be made to Sarcoma UK, C/O
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF. Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020