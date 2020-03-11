|
|
|
BEE Patricia Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of
Bank House Nursing Home
on Friday 28th February 2020,
aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the
late Raymond, loving mum of Leon, Beverley, Christine and Lawrence, a devoted and cherished grandma and great grandma, a loving sister of Shirley, Richard and the
late Carol and Marion.
Service to be held at
St Paul's Church, Honister Avenue, Marton on Tuesday 17th March
at 9:15am prior to committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
The family invite you to wear
an item of green clothing to
celebrate St Patrick's Day and Patricia's Irish Nationality.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made
for Alzheimer's Research UK.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel:355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020