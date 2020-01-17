Home

Patricia Burrows

Notice Condolences

Patricia Burrows Notice
Burrows Patricia Ann
(Pat) Passed away in the
Blackpool Victoria Hospital, on
Saturday 28th December 2019,
Patricia, aged 78 years,
of South Shore, Blackpool.
"Patricia will be very sadly
missed by all who knew her."
Patricia's burial will take place
at Park Cemetery, Lytham, on
Friday 24th January 2020 at
12:45pm, followed by a memorial
service at the Blackpool
Tabernacle Church, Springfield
Road, Blackpool at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Patricia to
Polio Fellowship, Blackpool Branch
c/o and all further enquiries please
to Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Layton,
Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Tel: 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
