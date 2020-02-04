|
|
|
EDISS Patricia Passed peacefully away in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 22nd January, 2020,
aged 85 years.
Much loved wife of the late Tom. Cherished mum of Lynda and mother-in-law of Keith, precious nana of Lyndsey, Liam and Dean and a proud great-nana of Tiffany, Jamie, Louise, Ava, Skylar, Koben, also great great nana to Robbie.
"Patricia will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her".
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th February at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired to Alzheimer's Research.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020