HART Patricia (Pat) Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on June 3rd 2020.
Beloved wife of Alan,
dearly loved mum of Jeff, David and Tracy, also a much loved
mother-in-law, grandma, and grandma bubbles.
Pat will be so sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday June 18th at 9am.
Sadly due to recent circumstances this will be for family only.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Stroke Association or Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries please to C. T. Hull Funeral Service, tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 11, 2020