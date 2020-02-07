|
Killington Patricia Anne Passed away on
Friday January 31st after a courageous and defiant health battle.
Patricia (Trish) was the third child of seven born in Edinburgh, Scotland to John Arthur Harper and Eleanor Elizabeth Harper (Wright). She spent most of her life in Blackpool.
Trish was a cut and sew specialist and was famed for her sewing machine skills. She spent the last 30 years working for Febland Group Ltd and will be sorely missed by her friends and colleagues there.
Trish enjoyed gardening,
reading and movies and travelling to spend time with her daughter and her family in America.
Trish is survived by her beloved husband of almost 40 years, Terence Michael (Terry) Killington. They were well known as fierce dance partners, darts and dominoes players and enjoying their travels together.
Trish also leaves her loving daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Zemp. After Sarah met and married Blake, she moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina. Trish enjoyed many trips to visit her family, including her adored grandchildren - Annie Zemp,
Jack Zemp and the light of her life, Matthew H Zemp.
Trish is survived by her loving and devoted sister, Carol Bloomfield who loved and cared for her during her illness. Along with Carol, left to cherish their memories of Trish are her siblings John Harper, Lyn Chadwick, Phil and Linda Harper and Derek Harper and beloved nephews and their families; Jaimie Fleetwood, Connor and Lauren Bloomfield, Daine Fleetwood, Colm Bloomfield and Gavin and Becky Fleetwood.
Left with fond memories of a close and cherished friendship is Irene Grant. They shared a passion for gardening and gossip. Irene helped care for Trish
throughout her illness.
Trish will also be sorely missed by her 'second daughter' Joanne Nicholls. Jo was able to bring sunshine into Trish's darkest days and along with Chris and Amelia were always part of Trish's family.
The family would like to extend their extreme thanks to all the doctors and nurses who took care of Trish, especially the Windmill Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Royal Preston Hospital, along with Blackpool District Nurses and Trinity Specialist Nurses. A special extension of gratitude goes to
Dr Lau, Dr Hadiyiannakis and
Ms. Donna Denby for all their help and support during this time.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Trinity Hospice, Blackpool, UK or any Cancer .
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020