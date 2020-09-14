|
MILLER Patricia Yvonne On September 9th, 2020
peacefully at her home in
St Annes, aged 76 years.
The dearly loved wife of Peter,
loving mother of Debbie and Dawn, a very dear grandma to Becky,
Katie, Kelly, Craig and Abbie and
great grandma to
Shane and Darcie.
'Forever in our hearts'
Due to current circumstances the
funeral service will be for
immediate family only.
Please hold the family in your thoughts on Friday
September 18th, 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, may be sent
for Brian House c/o
and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 14, 2020