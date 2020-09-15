|
|
|
NELLIGAN Patricia (Patsy)
(neé McBride)
R.I.P. Born Timperley 13/04/1939
Died Trinity Hospice 09/09/2020
Patsy was a wonderful loving
Wife, Mum, Grandma, Sister, Teacher and Friend to hundreds.
Patsy's love to all xx
Will be buried at St John's Church, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, Friday 18th of September 2020, after a church service at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 15, 2020