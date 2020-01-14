|
|
|
Roskell Patricia In Loving Memory of
Patricia Roskell, 83, peacefully passed away December 30th 2019 at Mariners Care Home, Fleetwood.
Mother of Philip and David, Grandmother of Neil,
ex wife to Matthew.
Pat was born on
27th December 1936 in Blackpool. Her careers included secretary, photographer, business owner, mother and carer.
She was dearly loved and is sorely missed already.
The funeral service will be at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 10.00 am.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020