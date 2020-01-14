Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Roskell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Roskell

Notice Condolences

Patricia Roskell Notice
Roskell Patricia In Loving Memory of
Patricia Roskell, 83, peacefully passed away December 30th 2019 at Mariners Care Home, Fleetwood.
Mother of Philip and David, Grandmother of Neil,
ex wife to Matthew.
Pat was born on
27th December 1936 in Blackpool. Her careers included secretary, photographer, business owner, mother and carer.
She was dearly loved and is sorely missed already.
The funeral service will be at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 10.00 am.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -