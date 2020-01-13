Home

Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Patricia Templeton

Patricia Templeton Notice
TEMPLETON Patricia Ann Passed away peacefully on
17th December 2019,
Pat aged 82 years.
A much loved mum, mother-in-law, grandma and sister who will
be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St James Church, Stalmine on Saturday 18th January at 11-15am followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 12-15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Riders for
the Disabled Association
c/o and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
