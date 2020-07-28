Home

WEARN Patricia Anne
(Pat) Passed away peacefully in
Park View Care Home on
Monday July 20th 2020,
aged 75 years.
Devoted and beloved wife of the late Rodney, much loved mum of Peter and loving sister of Christine and the late Diana and Susan.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Tuesday August 4th at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries please to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 28, 2020
