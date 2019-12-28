|
Hession Patrick Herbert
'Bert' The family of the Late Bert Hession would like to thank relatives and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy cards and donations received at this sad time.
A big thank you to Poulton extensive care, Julie community matron, Blackpool Victoria ward 25, rapid response, cardiac rehabilitation team and also Layton Funeral Directors for dignified funeral arrangements and Ian Abbott for his service. Lastly to Stanley Park Golf Club for the excellent buffet.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019