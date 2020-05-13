Home

To be announced at a later date
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Paul Bailey Notice
Bailey (Paul) On Thursday 7th May 2020, peacefully whilst at his home
in Thornton, Paul passed away aged 71 years.

Dearly beloved husband of Linda and a much loved Dad
to the late Oscar.

He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

A private family funeral service will take place and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date where all will be most welcome.

No flowers by request please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Save the Children or the Coronavirus Fund c/o
the funeral director.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 13, 2020
