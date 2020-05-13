|
|
|
Bailey (Paul) On Thursday 7th May 2020, peacefully whilst at his home
in Thornton, Paul passed away aged 71 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Linda and a much loved Dad
to the late Oscar.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A private family funeral service will take place and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date where all will be most welcome.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Save the Children or the Coronavirus Fund c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 13, 2020