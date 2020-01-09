Home

J & A Porter Funeral Directors
Windsor Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1AH
01253 804714
Paul Cassidy

Paul Cassidy Notice
CASSIDY Paul Passed away peacefully on January 6th at home,
Paul, aged 74 years.
Loving husband to Lynda, much loved dad to Jane, Philip and Peter.
A special grandad Fix it to
ten wonderful grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place on Saturday 18th January at 10.30am at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Trinity Hospice c/o and all enquiries to
J&A Porter Funeral Directors, Windsor Road, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
