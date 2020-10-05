Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Paul Mason Notice
MASON Paul Passed away in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Monday 21st September 2020, aged 81 years.
Much loved father of Steven, Andrew and Philip and
father in law of Anna, Iola and Laura. Cherished Granddad
of Joseph, Caitlin, Amber,
Georgia and Oliver.
Paul will be sadly missed by all
his friends and family.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations if so desired to the Blue Skies hospital fund.
Any enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Blackpool.
Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 5, 2020
