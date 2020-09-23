|
MOTTERSHEAD Paul Derek Passed away suddenly on Thursday August 27th 2020,
aged 64 years.
The most caring and devoted Dad of Olivia, Felicity, Timothy, Isabella, loved Husband of Julie, Son of the late Wyn and Derek, Brother of Sue and uncle of Karl, Mark and Kim.
No words can describe how much we miss you every day dad, we hope we make you so proud.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday October 1st at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Homeless Hounds Dogs in Need. All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 23, 2020