Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Mottershead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Mottershead

Notice Condolences

Paul Mottershead Notice
MOTTERSHEAD Paul Derek Passed away suddenly on Thursday August 27th 2020,
aged 64 years.
The most caring and devoted Dad of Olivia, Felicity, Timothy, Isabella, loved Husband of Julie, Son of the late Wyn and Derek, Brother of Sue and uncle of Karl, Mark and Kim.
No words can describe how much we miss you every day dad, we hope we make you so proud.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday October 1st at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Homeless Hounds Dogs in Need. All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -